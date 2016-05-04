版本:
BRIEF-Otc markets group announces first quarter 2016 financial results

May 4 Otc Markets Group Inc

* Otc markets group announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $12.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

