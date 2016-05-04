版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.46

May 4 Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Par Pacific Holdings reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16

* Q1 loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

