BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.46

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Par Pacific Holdings Inc
* Par Pacific Holdings reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Q1 loss per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.