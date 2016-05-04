版本:
BRIEF-Otelco Inc Q1 net income per share $0.53

May 4 Otelco Inc :

* Otelco reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $17.5 million

* Otelco Inc qtrly net income per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

