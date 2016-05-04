版本:
BRIEF-Home Capital Q1 earnings per share C$0.92

May 4 Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home Capital reports Q1 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.96

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.92

* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

