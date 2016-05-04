版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT Qtrly diluted AFFO per unit of $0.15

May 4 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* True North Commercial REIT announces strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly basic and diluted AFFO per unit of $0.15

* Qtrly revenue increased 11% to $9.9 million

* Qtrly basic FFO per unit remained stable at $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐