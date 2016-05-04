版本:
BRIEF-Pultegroup shareholders vote to elect director nominees at annual meeting

May 4 PulteGroup Inc

* PulteGroup, Inc. shareholders vote overwhelmingly to elect all director nominees at 2016 annual meeting

* Based on proxies submitted to independent inspector of election, each of 10 director nominees elected to new one-year terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

