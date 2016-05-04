版本:
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending reports quarterly NAV $15.11/share

May 4 TPG Specialty Lending Inc :

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc announces quarter ended march 31, 2016 financial results; board declares quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share for the second fiscal quarter of 2016

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share

* Quarterly net asset value per share $15.11 versus $15.15 for quarter ended Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

