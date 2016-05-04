BRIEF-Atmos Energy Q2 earnings per share $1.38

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Atmos Energy Corp
* Atmos Energy Corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter and six months; tightens fiscal 2016 guidance range
* Q2 earnings per share $1.40 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.38
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases FY dividend by 7.7 percent to $1.68 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 excluding items
* Says capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to range between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.