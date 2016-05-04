版本:
BRIEF-Prometic announces $60 million bought deal offering

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Prometic announces $60 million bought deal offering to fund strategic growth initiatives

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc says underwriters have agreed to buy 19.4 million common shares in capital of corporation at a price of $3.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

