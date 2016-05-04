BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics reports quarterly total revenue $300 mln

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
May 4 Tesoro Logistics LP
* Tesoro Logistics LP reports first quarter 2016 results
* Raised quarterly distribution 17% from prior year to $0.81 per limited partner unit
* Continues to expect full year 2016 EBITDA of $735 million to $765 million before any drop down opportunities from Tesoro
* Revised full year 2016 net capital expenditures expectation to $275 million
* Expect opportunity to acquire assets from Tesoro in 2016, which could add $70 million to $100 million in annual EBITDA
* Quarterly net earnings of $92 million, or $0.64 per diluted common limited partner unit
* Tesoro Logistics LP says company now forecasts total net capital expenditures of $275 million in 2016
* Quarterly total revenues $300 million versus $263 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
