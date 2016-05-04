版本:
BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions Q1 net income per share $0.00

May 4 Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd :

* Dirtt announces 2016 Q1 results

* Q1 revenue fell 1.4 percent

* Qtrly net income per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.04, revenue view c$60.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $55,.9 million versus $56.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

