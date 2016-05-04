版本:
BRIEF-Nacco industries, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

May 4 Nacco Industries Inc

* Nacco industries, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue $173.4 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

