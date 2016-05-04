版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:39 BJT

BRIEF-CMA publishes provisional findings in connection with recall acquisition

May 4 Competition and Markets Authority:

* CMA publishes provisional findings in connection with recall acquisition

* UK'S Competition AND Markets Authority (CMA) published provisional findings in connection with acquisition of recall holdings

* CMA's provisional findings indicate acquisition not expected to result in substantial lessening of competition outside of Scotland Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐