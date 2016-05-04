版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-VSE Corp announces two-for-one stock split

May 4 VSE Corp

* Announces two-for-one stock split and cash dividend increase

* Board of directors has approved a two-for-one stock split and a post-stock split quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐