2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Beigene appoints dr. Ji li as executive vice president, global head of business development

May 4 Beigene Ltd

* Beigene appoints dr. Ji li as executive vice president, global head of business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

