BRIEF-Hill International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 4 Hill International Inc
* Hill international reports first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $176.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.5
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reiterates its prior guidance that consulting fee revenue
in 2016 is expected to be between $630 million and $660 million
* Total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $866 million up 0.7%
from $860 million at december 31, 2015
* Maintains 2016 ebitda margin as a percentage of consulting
fees in 2016 will be in range of 8% to 10%
