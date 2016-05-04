版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma announces closing of public offering of ordinary shares

May 4 Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Announces closing of public offering of its ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

