公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Heritage Financial names Brian Charneski as chairman

May 4 Heritage Financial Corp :

* Heritage Financial names new chairman of the board

* Brian Charneski has been elected chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

