BRIEF-Alamo Group Q1 earnings per share $0.75

May 4 Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo group announces record 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for Q1 of 2016 were $211.0 million compared to net sales of $207.8 million for Q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $210.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alamo Group Inc - "Agricultural market worldwide is likely to stay soft with farm incomes being down in nearly all of our major markets"

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS - non-GAAP of $0.75