BRIEF-Artesian Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.31

May 4 Artesian Resources Corp

* Artesian resources corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $18.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $18.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

