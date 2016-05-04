版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 07:02 BJT

BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 excluding items

May 4 Dundee Precious Metals Inc

* Dundee precious metals announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐