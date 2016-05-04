版本:
BRIEF-Resource America reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

May 4 Resource America Inc

* Resource America Inc reports operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

