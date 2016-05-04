BRIEF-Thompson Creek Q1 earnings per share $0.16

May 4 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc

* Thompson Creek reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc says consolidated revenues for Q1 of 2016 were $97.4 million , compared to $123.0 million in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16