BRIEF-Essential Energy Services Q1 revenue C$30.9 million

May 4 Essential Energy Services Ltd :

* Essential Energy Services announces first quarter results and suspends the quarterly dividend

* Q1 revenue fell 56 percent to c$30.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43

* Says has suspended corporation's dividend until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

