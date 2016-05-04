BRIEF-Essential Energy Services Q1 revenue C$30.9 million

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Essential Energy Services Ltd :
* Essential Energy Services announces first quarter results and suspends the quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue fell 56 percent to c$30.9 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.43
* Says has suspended corporation's dividend until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.