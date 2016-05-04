BRIEF-Gannett responds to Tribune Publishing's rejection of all-cash proposal

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
* Gannett responds to Tribune Publishing Company's May 4, 2016 rejection of all cash, premium proposal
* Gannett co inc says intends to solicit "withhold" votes in order to advance shareholders' interests
* Gannett responds to tribune publishing company's may 4, 2016 rejection of all-cash, premium proposal
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering