BRIEF-Gannett responds to Tribune Publishing's rejection of all-cash proposal

May 4 (Reuters) -

* Gannett responds to Tribune Publishing Company's May 4, 2016 rejection of all cash, premium proposal

* Gannett co inc says intends to solicit "withhold" votes in order to advance shareholders' interests

* Gannett responds to tribune publishing company's may 4, 2016 rejection of all-cash, premium proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
