BRIEF-Olympia atm inc. Awarded contract with the city of calgary to install and operate 75 atms at calgary transit ctrain stations

May 4 Olympia Financial Group Inc

* Olympia atm inc. Awarded contract with the city of calgary to install and operate 75 atms at calgary transit ctrain stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

