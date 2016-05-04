版本:
BRIEF-Wgl holdings reports q2 oper shr $1.78

May 4 Wgl Holdings, Inc.

* Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results; Affirms Fiscal Year 2016 Non-Gaap guidance

* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.20

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.11

* Qtrly operating earnings per share $1.78

* Qtrly total operating revenues $835.7 million versus $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

