BRIEF-Alon USA Partners reports Q1 loss per share $0.14

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
May 4 Alon Usa Partners Lp
* Alon USA Partners reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect total throughput at big spring refinery to average about 74,000 barrels per day for q2 & 73,000 barrels per day for FY 2016
* Results were negatively impacted by depressed crack spreads, narrow crude differentials, planned downtime at big spring refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.