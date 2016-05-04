版本:
2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Allstate reports lower first quarter income due to catastrophe losses

May 4 Allstate Corp

* Allstate reports lower first quarter income due to catastrophe losses

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 revenue $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

