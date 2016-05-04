版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 07:35 BJT

BRIEF-First of Long Island Corp announces pricing of public offering of 1.2 mln shares

May 4 First Of Long Island Corp

* Announces pricing of public offering of 1.2 million shares of common stock

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $29.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

