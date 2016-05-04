版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 07:36 BJT

BRIEF-Enerflex reports Q1 revenue $271.7 mln vs $ 455.5 mln

May 4 Enerflex Ltd

* Enerflex reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Expect that challenging conditions will continue through 2016

* Q1 revenue $ 271.7 million versus $ 455.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

