2016年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Partners REIT Q1 AFFO $0.07 per unit

May 4 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 FFO and AFFO are $2.9 million and $2.5 million which translates to $0.09 and $0.07 per unit

* Q1 NOI of $8.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million when compared to q1 of 2015

* Q1 revenues from income producing properties of $14.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

