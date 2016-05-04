BRIEF-Partners REIT Q1 AFFO $0.07 per unit

UPDATE 5-Britain to leave EU market as May sets "hard Brexit" course
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
May 4 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 FFO and AFFO are $2.9 million and $2.5 million which translates to $0.09 and $0.07 per unit
* Q1 NOI of $8.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million when compared to q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenues from income producing properties of $14.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sterling rises, stocks fall (Adds quotes, details, links to other stories)
* KIT-302 development on track for an NDA submission to FDA in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the bank said on Tuesday.