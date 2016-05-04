BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services reports Q1 net loss per share $0.04

May 4 Xtreme Drilling And Coil Services Corp

* Reports 1st quarter 2016 financial and operating results and appointment of director

* Q1 revenue c$35.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$36.5 million

* Q1 net loss per share $0.04

* Appointed Colin Burnett, of Aberdeen, United Kingdom, to be a member of board of directors