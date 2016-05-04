版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 07:53 BJT

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces pricing of public offering of 11 mln common units

May 4 Phillips 66 Partners

* Prices public offering of 11,000,000 common units

* Announced pricing of upsized underwritten public offering of 11 million common units at $52.40 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐