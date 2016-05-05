BRIEF-Trican Well Service Ltd reports Q1 revenue C$111.8 million

May 4 Trican Well Service Ltd
* Reports first quarter results for 2016
* Q1 revenue C$111.8 million
* Q1 revenue view C$176.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Canadian results continue to be negatively impacted by
reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity
prices
* As of Q1 2016, Trican has discontinued its operations in
all other international markets
* Q2 2016 activity is expected to be down from prior
quarter, and from same period in prior year
* Canadian margins were negatively impacted by lower
pricing, by costs in Q1 of 2016 for severance related to
workforce reductions
* Expect that rig count during Q2 of 2016 will remain at
very low levels
