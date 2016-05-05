BRIEF-BD reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.56

May 5 Becton Dickinson And Co Says Continues To
Estimate That Currency
* Bd announces results for 2016 second fiscal quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.18
* Q2 earnings per share $1.56
* Q2 revenue $3.067 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.07
billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $6.14 to $6.21
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.50 to $8.57
* Neutral adjusted revenues for full fiscal year 2016 will
increase 24.5 to 25.0 percent
* Becton dickinson says including impact of foreign
currency, as adjusted and as reported revenues are now expected
to increase 21.5 to 22.0 percent in 2016
* Q2 revenue view $3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.45, revenue view $12.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
