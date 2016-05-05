BRIEF-VWR Corp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

May 5 Vwr Corp
* Vwr corporation reports strong first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.07 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.74
* Sees fy 2016 sales $4.54 billion to $4.63 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted eps in range of $1.68 to $1.74
* Says anticipates 2016 net sales in range of $4.54 to $4.63
billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $4.52
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)