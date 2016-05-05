BRIEF-Telus Corp posts Q1 adj. basic EPS c$0.70

May 5 Telus Corp
* Telus reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue c$3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$3.11
billion
* Qtrly adjusted basic EPS c$0.70
* Qtrly basic EPS c$0.64
* Extending dividend growth program targeting 7 to 10 per
cent annual growth for 2017 through 2019
* Quarterly dividend increased 10 per cent to 46 cents per
share
* Announces up to $250 million annual share purchase program
targeted for 2017 through 2019
* Qtrly high-speed internet net additions of 12,000 were
down 11,000 from same quarter a year ago
* Qtrly wireless blended arpu increased by 1.2 per cent to
$63.08
* Announced its intention to renew its normal course issuer
bid (NCIB) program in each year of next three years
* Telus to expand wireless customer base in Manitoba
* In connection with baring private equity asia deal, telus
has also arranged an incremental $425 million in bank financing
* Qtrly wireless blended monthly churn improved two basis
points to 1.26 per cent
* Company confirms industry-leading 2016 financial growth
targets
* Extending dividend growth program targeting 7 to 10 per
cent annual growth for 2017 through 2019
* Q1 operating revenue c$ 3,108 million versus c$3,028
million
* Qtrly total TV net additions of 11,000 were lower by
10,000 over same quarter a year ago
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* There can be no assurance that will maintain a dividend
growth program through 2019
* Telus has reached an agreement in principle with Bell
Canada Enterprises
* Qtrly wireless monthly postpaid subscriber churn of 0.97
per cent increased 6 basis points year-over-year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)