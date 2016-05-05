BRIEF-Manulife reports Q1 core earnings of 44 cents per share

May 5 Manulife Financial Corp -
* Manulife reports 1Q16 core earnings of $905 million and
net income of $1,045 million, strong top line growth, and
continued positive net flows in its wealth and asset management
businesses
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.44
* Total assets under management and administration ("AUMA)")
of $904 billion as at March 31, 2016; AUMA increased 8% compared
to march 31, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Achieved insurance sales of $954 million in quarter , an
increase of 14% compared with 1q15
* Other wealth sales of $2.4 billion in 1Q16, an increase of
29% compared with 1q15
* John Hancock Long-Term care 1Q16 sales of us$17 million
were us$6 million higher than 1Q15
* All figures in c$ unless otherwise stated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: