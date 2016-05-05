BRIEF-Sally Beauty Q2 adj. EPS $0.41

May 5 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
* Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 second
quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 sales $980.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $965 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
* Capex for fiscal year 2016 are projected to be in
previously stated range of $125 million to $135 million,
excluding acquisitions
* Inventory as of march 31, 2016 was $901.2 million, an
increase of $63.1 million or growth of 7.5% from march 31, 2015
* Says unfavorable impact from changes in foreign currency
exchange rates in fiscal 2016 Q2 was $12.3 million, or 1.3% of
sales
* Qtrly same store sales growth of 4.0%
