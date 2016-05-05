BRIEF-Denbury reports Q1 adj. loss per share $0.03

May 5 Denbury Resources Inc
* Denbury reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Total production for Q1 of 2016 averaged 69,351 boe per
day, down 7 percent
* 2016 capital budget, excluding acquisitions and
capitalized interest, remains unchanged from previously
disclosed amount of $200 million
* Q1 costs included severance-related payments of $9
million associated with a workforce reduction in late-February
2016
* Expect lease operating costs to average between $17.00 and
$18.50 per boe for 2016
* Recognized full cost pool ceiling test write-downs of $256
million and $146 million during first quarters of 2016 and 2015,
respectively
* G&A expense reduction in quarter is due largely to an
approximate 27 pct reduction in headcount since March 31, 2015
