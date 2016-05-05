BRIEF-PGT reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

May 5 PGT Inc

* PGT reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales $100.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 sales $122 million to $125 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $460 million to $475 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $467.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Activity picked up at end of Q1 and continues in to Q2

* Pgt Inc sees Q2 EBITDA margin will be 16.5 to 17.0 percent

* Pgt INC sees FY consolidated adjusted EBITDA of between $80 and $90 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $126.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S