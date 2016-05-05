BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

May 5 AmerisourceBergen Corp :

* AmerisourceBergen reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q2 revenue $35.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $35.82 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.44 to $5.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New regular share repurchase authorization increases available capacity to $750 million

* Preliminary expectation for fy2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in range of 4% to 6%

* "expect our gross profit in second half of year to be negatively impacted by certain accelerating headwinds"

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amerisourcebergen corp sees fy 2016 capital expenditures in $400 million range

* Sees for 2016, operating income growth in range of 5 percent to 6 percen

* Headwinds that are impacting second half of our fiscal 2016 are expected to continue well into fiscal 2017

* Sees 2016 revenue growth of approximately 8 percent