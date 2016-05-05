BRIEF-Milacron Holdings Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

May 5 Milacron Holdings Corp
* Milacron holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $277.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $277.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Milacron reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance of 0% to 2%
organic sales growth and adjusted ebitda margins to be between
18.5% and 19.0%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $1.19
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $50
to $55 million for 2016
