版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Mobile Mini announces pricing of senior notes due 2024

May 5 Mobile Mini Inc :

* Mobile Mini announces pricing of senior notes due 2024

* Mobile mini inc says has priced its offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due July 1, 2024 in a private offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

