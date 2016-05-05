版本:
BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.39

May 5 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Eleven biotherapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue $200,000 versus $200,000

* Current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operating expenses into q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

