BRIEF-Metlife appoints Marlene Debel as chief financial officer for United States

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Metlife Inc
* Metlife announces finance organizational changes
* Marlene Debel, executive vice president and treasurer, has been named executive vice president and CFO U.S
* John Mccallion, senior vice president and CFO Europe, Middle East And Africa (EMEA), has been named executive vice president and treasurer
* Ed Spehar, senior vice president and head of investor relations, has been named senior vice president and CFO EMEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.