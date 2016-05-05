BRIEF-Genpact posts Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share

May 5 Genpact Ltd :
* Sees 2016 global client revenue growth to be in a range of
12.5% to 14% on a constant currency basis
* Genpact reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $610 million versus i/b/e/s view $613.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted income from operations margin to be
approximately 15.5%
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
