BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide announces agreement with Amazon

May 5 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc:
* Atlas Air Worldwide announces agreement with Amazon to
provide air transport service
* Commercial agreements will include dry leasing by titan
aviation leasing unit
* Long-Term agreements to include operation of 20 B767-300
converted freighters for Amazon on CMI basis by Atlas Air
Worldwide's unit
* Co granted Amazon warrants to acquire up to 20 percent of
AAWW's shares at a price of $37.50 per share over a period of 5
yrs
* "new agreements are expected to be meaningfully accretive
to Atlas Air Worldwide's earnings and cash flows over time"
* Will provide air cargo services to support Amazon's
package deliveries to its customers
* Operations under agreements are expected to begin in
second half of 2016 and ramp up to full service through 2018
* Granted Amazon warrants to acquire additional 10 percent
of co's shares at same exercise price, over a period of seven
years
Source text for Eikon: