BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory April sales fell 3 pct to $7.3 mln

May 5 Tandy Leather Factory Inc :
* Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Reports April 2016 sales down
3% from april 2015
* April sales fell 3 percent to $7.3 million
* April same store sales fell 2 percent
* Wholesale leathercraft posted sales of $2.3 million for
april, down 8% from april 2015 sales of $2.5 million
* Says international leathercraft reported april sales of
$346,000, up 9% compared to april 2015
* Tandy leather factory inc says as of end of april, same
store sales were down 4% compared to same period of 2015
* April retail leathercraft's sales decreased 1% to $4.6
million compared to april 2015 sales of $4.7 million
* Tandy leather factory inc says "retail environment
continues to be a challenge"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)